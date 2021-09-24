LA County Supervisors Approve More than $144 Million to Fund Safe, Clean Water Projects Across the Region
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has awarded $144 million in Safe, Clean Water funding to 78 projects to increase the region’s water resiliency. Measure W: The Safe Clean Water Program was approved by voters in 2018 and provides local, dedicated funding to increase the region’s water supply, improve water quality, enhance communities and protect public health.southpasadenan.com
