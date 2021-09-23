CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man grabbed flight attendant, made sexual comments on flight from Charlotte, feds say

By Hayley Fowler
Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 40-year-old man from Arkansas is accused of sexually harassing a male flight attendant on a trip from Charlotte last year. Now he faces up to two decades in prison. Leon Anderson pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of interfering with a flight attendant, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas said in a news release. Anderson is from Maumelle, a city just outside of Little Rock.

