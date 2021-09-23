CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota is the 3rd best state to move to in the US

People looking to move to a new state can't get much better than Minnesota.

That's according to a new analysis from luggage delivery service My Baggage. The company compared all 50 states across a variety of indicators to come up with its rankings: Cost of living, property prices, net migration, happiness levels, income and unemployment figures, job prospects and sunshine.

Minnesota netted out third overall, with a score of 92/100. The company said the North Star State ranked high in happiness and income levels, and credited Minnesota for its plentiful outdoor spaces. (Considering how much shorter our days suddenly are, we refrained from checking the sunshine ranking.)

Related [June 23]: MN's lone National Park is also one of the least popular in the country

Though the site says Minnesota has five national parks which .. isn't quite right. We have one national park, Voyageurs, plus some other national site designations — a couple national monuments, a river and recreation area, a scenic trail and a scenic riverway.

So which states ranked above Minnesota?

Nebraska was No. 1, with Kansas No. 2. Iowa ranked fourth with North Dakota rounding out the top five.

