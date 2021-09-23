Bronco Roundup Game Day show to air Friday night and Saturday morning ahead of Boise State's game vs. Utah State

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on Sept. 22, 2021. After the first three weeks of the 2021 college football season, the Boise State football team sits with a 1-2 record, with both losses coming by a combined six points. With a less than ideal start to the season, the Broncos are turning their attention to one of their main goals every season - winning the Mountain West Conference.