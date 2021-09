PINE GROVE (CBS13) — Investigators say an incident that left three people dead at a Pine Grove home last week was a murder-suicide. The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 7 p.m. on Sept. 8, they got several calls of people reporting hearing gunshots along the 21000 block of Homestead Road in Pine Grove. One of the callers reported hearing a woman yell “You shot him!” dispatchers say. Deputies got to the scene and put up a perimeter. Around the same time, dispatchers also got another report – this time from a 45-year-old woman who said she had just seen her...

