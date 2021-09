ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for a man they said shot and killed two people in St. Louis County earlier this year. Rodney Toney, 40, was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance in connection with the shooting death of Ronald Ross on Jan. 12. He was previously charged with the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend outside of a St. Louis County beauty salon in July, but police have not been able to track him down yet.

