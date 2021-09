The increasing power and frequency of natural disasters are weighing more heavily on borrowers’ decisions regarding where to live. A 78% share of buyers and 84% of sellers said that concerns about extreme weather events factored into how they chose the location of their next home, according to a Realtor.com survey of over 3,000 consumers conducted in July. Overall, 47% of homeowners are more concerned about natural disasters now than they were five years ago, 44% said their attitudes haven’t changed over that period and 9% are less concerned.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO