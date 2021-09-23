CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Watch: Mama bear shows cub how to use playground slide

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FRCb_0c6AIUg200

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — This kind of fun is worth a bear hug.

Faculty members at a North Carolina school were treated to a teachable moment on the playground Tuesday, as a mother bear showed her cub how to enjoy a playground slide.

The black bears were caught on video frolicking on the playground at Isaac Dickson Elementary School in Asheville, WLOS reported.

“I love how the mama goes down the big slide and quickly runs to the smaller slide, only to bear hug the little one as they make it to the bottom,” Betsie Stockslager Emry said in her Facebook post of the video.

First, the mother bear travels down the large slide, then comes around to the smaller slide and encourages her cub, who slides, front paws in front. The mother bear then gives the cub a hug as the two wrestle playfully on the ground, WLOS reported.

All of the students were safely inside the school at the time, Isaac Dickson officials said on their Facebook page.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Facebook is 'pausing' development of Instagram Kids amid mounting backlash

NEW YORK — Facebook announced Monday that it was pausing development of its controversial "Instagram Kids" platform meant for children under the age of 13. "While we stand by the need to develop this experience, we’ve decided to pause this project," Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, said in company blog post Monday. "This will give us time to work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators, to listen to their concerns, and to demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online today."
INTERNET
WHIO Dayton

“I died”: Singer Kelly Price details harrowing COVID-19 battle

ATLANTA — Gospel singer Kelly Price broke her silence on Monday regarding her recent inaccessibility following a dire bout with the coronavirus. The Grammy-nominated singer, who lives in Atlanta, made headlines late last week after family members reported that she was missing, but her attorney confirmed to WSB-TV on Friday night that she was isolated and recovering from the virus.
ATLANTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

Rolling Stones pay tribute to Charlie Watts at start of US tour

The Rolling Stones paid tribute Sunday to their late drummer, Charlie Watts, while kicking off the first date of the U.S. leg of their “No Filter” tour in St. Louis. The show at The Dome at America’s Center began with the stage empty as a drumbeat played, CNN reported. Photos and videos of Watts were projected on four huge screens as a crowd of about 60,000 people shouted, “Charlie,” according to Reuters.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
Asheville, NC
Pets & Animals
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
43K+
Followers
64K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy