Barnes’ college forecast: Utah should thrive with QB change
Utah has been one of the most overvalued teams so far this season, but now looks like the perfect time to buy the Utes. After a perfunctory 40-17 win over Weber State in the opener, Utah has lost two straight road games as a favorite of more than a touchdown. The Utes first fell to Brigham Young 26-17 as 7-point favorites, then lost to San Diego State 33-31 in triple overtime last week as 8½-point favorites.www.reviewjournal.com
