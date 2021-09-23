CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont detained in Sardinia

By RENATA BRITO Associated Press
Times Daily
 10 days ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain after a failed secession bid for the northeastern region in 2017, was detained Thursday in Sardinia, Italy, his lawyer said.

Times Daily

Ex Catalan leader in Italian court for extradition hearing

SASSARI, Sardinia (AP) — Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont faces a hearing Monday on the Italian island of Sardinia to decide whether to extradite him to Spain, where he is accused of sedition.
POLITICS
AFP

Italy court suspends ex-Catalan leader case pending EU ruling

An Italian court on Monday suspended proceedings against exiled ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who was arrested in Sardinia on a Spanish extradition warrant, pending the outcome of European rulings, his lawyer said. The court in Sassari "has suspended the case pending the decision on two preliminary questions before the European court", namely that of Puigdemont's immunity and the extradition request, his Italian lawyer Agostinangelo Marras said after a hearing Monday.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Spain's PM Sanchez Vows to Rebuild La Palma as Eruption Gathers Force

LA PALMA (Reuters) -Red-hot lava exploded high into the air from La Palma's volcano on Sunday night as the eruption gathered force, hours after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Spain would help rebuild the island, adding that it was safe for tourists to visit.
EUROPE
The Independent

Protesters denounce Bosnian Serb leaders, claim corruption

Several thousand people rallied Saturday in Bosnia against the government in Serb-dominated part of the Balkan nation. The protesters accused the ruling party of nationalist leader Milorad Dodik of crime and corruption, including in the procurement of ventilators and other equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. No incidents were reported at the rally held at the central square in the northwest town of Banja Luka. The town’s mayor, Drasko Stanivukovic, who is an opposition leader, said “we are launching a struggle against the private state!” “This is not a protest, this is an uprising!” he said.The opposition in the Serb part of Bosnia have accused the government of curbing media freedoms and democracy in the entity that comprises nearly half of the country. They demanded replacement of the health minister and hospital managers in the entity over alleged corruption. The Bosnian Serb entity, called Republika Srpska, and the Bosniak-Croat one were formed after the 1992-95 war that left more than 100,000 people dead and millions displaced.Dodik has insisted on trying to separate the Serb-run part of Bosnia from the rest of the country. The pro-Russian Serb leader is also a member of the multi-ethnic Bosnian presidency.
PROTESTS
Carles Puigdemont
Times Daily

PM vows to rebuild Spanish island hit by volcanic eruption

MADRID (AP) — Spain's prime minister vowed Sunday to rebuild the island of La Palma, where a volcanic eruption has spewed molten lava and a thick cloud of pyroclastic ash for the past two weeks, destroying houses and banana crops. The eruption is giving no indications it will end soon.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

3 Swiss Guards who refused vaccination return to Switzerland

Three Vatican Swiss Guards who have refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 upon Holy See orders have voluntarily left the storied corps to return to Switzerland, a Swiss Guard official said Sunday. Lt. Urs Breitenmoser told The Associated Press that all Swiss Guards had been asked to be vaccinated "to protect their health and that of the others they come into contact with as part of their service." "Three members of the Guard have chosen not to adhere to that request, voluntarily leaving the corps,'' Breitenmoser said in a statement. Three other guardsmen are temporarily suspended from duty while they await...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

German parties hold 'speed dating' post-election talks

Germany's four biggest parties held a series of bilateral meetings Sunday to further sound out each others' positions before deciding on further steps in forming a government. The center-left Social Democrats who finished on top in Germany's national election last month, first met with the fourth-place pro-business Free Democrats before holding talks with the Greens who came in third. The latter two had already kicked off the traditional negotiating dance Wednesday, though it is unusual for smaller parties to make the first move. Sunday's sessions in Berlin — described by some observers as akin to speed dating — were rounded off by a meeting between the Free Democrats and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc, which suffered a narrow defeat Sept. 26. All parties insisted they had held "constructive" talks, but refused to discuss substance so as not to jeopardize the negotiations. Free Democrats negotiator Volker Wissing acknowledged that there were some "cliffs," though he declined to elaborate. Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats, who currently stands the best chance of succeeding Merkel as chancellor after 16 years in office, has said he wants to form a new government before Christmas.
POLITICS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Wild boars overshadow mayoral race as Rome demands clean-up

The wild boars root through Rome's rotting rubbish, as furious residents cry foul: there are political fortunes at stake in Italy's mayoral elections this weekend, but in the Eternal City garbage is the biggest talking point.
POLITICS
Spain
Europe
The Independent

Albania angrily denies deal with ‘anti-immigration’ Britain to process Channel migrants

Albania's foreign minister has furiously denied reports that migrants arriving the UK on small boats will be flown 1,500 miles to Albania to have their asylum claims processed, labelling the plans "fake news". Olta Xhacka said that any suggestion that her country would participate in such a scheme was "embarrassing" after a report in The Sun claimed that the Home Office was in talks with Albanian officials over building a new offshore processing centre. A government source told the newspaper that negotiations between the UK and Albania over building a new centre in the Balkans were at a "technical stage".
IMMIGRATION
Times Daily

Merkel urges Germans: Keep fighting for democracy

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that Germans must keep working for democracy, as the country celebrated the 31st anniversary of the merger of East and West.
POLITICS
AFP

Georgia holds vote after ex-president Saakashvili's arrest

Georgians were voting Saturday in closely watched municipal elections, a day after ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili's arrest on his return from exile deepened a protracted political crisis in the Caucasus nation. The detention of Georgia's foremost opposition figure raised the stakes in the elections seen as a key test for the increasingly unpopular ruling party. Saakashvili founded Georgia's main opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM), and was president between 2003-2013. The 53-year-old said Friday he had returned from Ukraine, where he heads a Ukrainian government agency steering reforms.
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Protesters in Brazil demand Bolsonaro's impeachment

Tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets around the country Saturday, once again calling for the ouster of unpopular President Jair Bolsonaro over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, among other issues. Large crowds gathered in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brasilia and dozens of other towns and cities as part of the "Bolsonaro Out National Campaign," which is backed by a dozen left-wing political parties and labor groups. Among other issues, the right-wing president has come under stinging criticism for his handling of the pandemic, which has claimed nearly 600,000 lives here. Hundreds of people marched through the central Rio de Janeiro neighborhood of Candelaria, shouting "Bolsonaro out!" which was also emblazoned on several large banners.
AMERICAS
AFP

French tycoon Bernard Tapie dies aged 78

Bernard Tapie, the French business magnate, actor and politician whose swashbuckling career earned him millions of fans despite a litany of legal convictions, died aged 78 on Sunday after a four-year fight with stomach cancer. "Dominique Tapie and his family have the immense sadness to announce the death of her husband and their father, Bernard Tapie, this Sunday," they said in a statement to La Provence newspaper in Marseille, in which Tapie was a majority stakeholder. His death prompted condolences from politicians across the political spectrum, with President Emmanuel Macron hailing an "ambition, energy and enthusiasm that were a source of inspiration for generations of French people". "This man, who had a combativeness that could move mountains and take down the moon, never gave up," his office said in a statement.
WORLD
Times Daily

UN: Over 550 Europe-bound migrants intercepted off Libya

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Libya's coast guard Sunday intercepted two boats carrying more than 550 Europe-bound migrants off the country's shore, the U.N. refugee agency said.
IMMIGRATION
Times Daily

Japan's Parliament set to formally choose Kishida as new PM

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Cabinet and leader Yoshihide Suga resigned Monday, paving the way for Parliament to elect Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister, who will tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election.
POLITICS

