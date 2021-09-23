CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida ready to dominate Tennessee in The Swamp: Gators-Vols Preview

Gainesville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGainesville Sun beat writers Zach Abolverdi and Graham preview the Florida Gators game this week against Tennessee. Guest Mike Wilson, Volunteers beat writer at the Knoxville News Sentinel, joins the show. Wilson previews the ins and outs of the Tennessee Volunteers and their chances in The Swamp this week. And the guys discuss the Gators defense, the quarterbacks, the Volunteer offense, and more . In the final segment, Zach and Graham give their X-Factors for the game this weekend against the Vols.

www.gainesville.com

