NFL

3 things you should know about Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

In June, Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. showed that his talents extend beyond the field. In celebrating Jacksonville's own James Weldon Johnson's birthday, Jones provided an acclaimed performance by singing ''Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing,'' one of the most powerful songs of the last 150 years, hailed by many as the black national anthem.

