CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Go not-so-crazy, folks! White Sox play it cool after clinching division title in Cleveland

By Steve Greenberg
Chicago Sun-Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — They didn’t sprint in from the outfield, dash across the diamond or spill out of the dugout and bullpen in a hurly-burly blur. Let the record show that when White Sox closer Liam Hendriks struck out the Indians’ Myles Straw here Thursday to nail down a 7-2 victory that clinched a division title, the American League Central champs barely moved a muscle. Hendriks went a little nuts, sure, but he rolls out of bed like that.

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Side Sox

The Chicago Black & White Sox

“They f*@$in’ suck. I’m turning it off,” my dad, a lifelong White Sox fan says in one of his 20+ texts to me during games. Watching the games together via text is a lot like being on White Sox Twitter; there’s a lot of swearing, and the histrionics are laughably outrageous. He doesn’t believe what he’s saying, and neither do I — it’s our way of joking, and maybe it’s the way that most of our parents without a therapist deal with frustration. The surrender to loss is in good fun, especially if the team is doing well. At the beginning of the season, if the White Sox lose a game, we say, “Go Bears!” in facetious resignation of the entire season.
MLB
Daily Herald

White Sox inch closer to clinch

Friday marked the 38-year anniversary of the White Sox clinching the AL West division title. That was Tony La Russa's fifth as the Sox's manager, and he has several fond memories of guiding his first club to the playoffs. "The team was relentless," said La Russa, who returned from a...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Aaron Civale
Person
Myles Straw
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: This could be the playoff clinching series

The Chicago White Sox just took a series from the Texas Rangers. It was a hard-fought series against a team that doesn’t have much hope right now. However, they deserve respect because they play good teams well. After taking two of three from them, the White Sox now has a magic number of four. They are so close to being the American League Central Champions for the first time since 2008.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sox#Indians#American League Central
WGN News

Closing Time? White Sox can clinch the AL Central title on Tuesday

DETROIT – For the past few weeks, the pursuit of the team has been to clinch what has seemed to be something that was inevitable since late July. That’s when the White Sox began to pull away from the rest of the American League Central division by a double-digit amount of games. Since then, none […]
MLB
MLB

White Sox drop series, put clinch on hold

DETROIT -- The White Sox clinch of the American League Central will have to wait at least one more day. Entering Tuesday afternoon’s contest at Comerica Park with a magic number of 2, in a game moved up from a night contest due to the forecast of inclement weather, the White Sox (85-66) dropped a 5-3 decision to the Tigers. The Indians (73-76) hosted the Royals on Tuesday night, and a loss by Cleveland would have sealed the division for Chicago had it defeated Detroit.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Clinching scenarios against Cleveland

The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers had their game on Wednesday canceled due to bad weather. The White Sox have a magic number of two so they are so close to clinching the American League Division title. They had a chance to do it on Wednesday before the news of it being canceled but they also needed some help from the Kansas City Royals.
MLB
WOOD

White Sox lose to Tigers but close in on division crown

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Rodón was pulled with soreness after a rocky third inning and the Chicago White Sox, closing in on the AL Central title, squandered a three-run lead in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Despite the defeat, Chicago’s magic number to clinch the division dropped to...
MLB
South Side Sox

Gamethread: White Sox at Cleveland

After 107 years and a couple of thousand games, the White Sox begin their final series against the Cleveland “Indians” with one of those seven-inning, day-night, “is this really baseball?” things. After this week, of course, the Cleveland team will become the first MLB squad sharing a name with a British newspaper (not first American major sports team, though — Phoenix Suns beat the Guardians to it. And then there’s the matter of them not even being the first team in Cleveland with the moniker, because there’s already a roller derby team or some such, and believe it or not, the roller derby team sports a better logo!).
MLB
Over the Monster

MLB Playoff Race Update: The White Sox clinch

With time running out in the regular season, the races around the league are coming down to the wire. That does include the American League wildcard, in which the Red Sox are stuck in a tight race, but also the rest of the league as well. For those interested in that league-wide picture, we’ll be providing a daily update the rest of the season on the state of races around baseball.
MLB
chatsports.com

South Side Sox Postgame Podcast 3 — White Sox Clinch!

For the first time since 2008, the White Sox are AL Central champions!. Brett Ballantini, Di Billick, Zach Hayes and travellin’ Trevor Lines got together in-between games of today’s doubleheader to talk about the journey:. Reactions to the clinch f-i-n-a-l-l-y h-a-p-p-e-n-i-n-g Yes, Brett did crack out the Seuss party hat.
MLB
koxe.com

Chicago White Sox are first MLB team to clinch division title, earn AL Central for their second straight postseason appearance

After their 7-2 victory over the second-place Cleveland Indians on Thursday, the Chicago White Sox have clinched the American League Central title. The White Sox (86-66) lead the Indians (74-77) by 11½ games ahead of Game 2 of their doubleheader Thursday night. It’s the sixth division championship for the White Sox and first since 2008. They are the first MLB team to clinch a division this season and are making their first back-to-back postseason appearances in franchise history.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy