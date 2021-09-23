Chris Pratt to Voice Mario in Super Mario Movie, Full Cast and Release Date Revealed
During today's Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto revealed a release window for Illumination's Super Mario movie! The film will release December 21st and will feature an all-star line-up of voice actors: Mario will by played by Chris Pratt, Peach will be played by Anya Taylor-Joy, Luigi will be played by Charlie Day, Bowser will be played by Jack Black, Donkey Kong will be played by Seth Rogen, Toad will be played by Keegan-Micahael Key, Cranky Kong will be played by Fred Armisen, Kamek will be played by Kevin Michael Richardson, and Spike will be played by Sebastian Maniscalco.comicbook.com
