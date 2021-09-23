CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Chris Pratt to Voice Mario in Super Mario Movie, Full Cast and Release Date Revealed

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today's Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto revealed a release window for Illumination's Super Mario movie! The film will release December 21st and will feature an all-star line-up of voice actors: Mario will by played by Chris Pratt, Peach will be played by Anya Taylor-Joy, Luigi will be played by Charlie Day, Bowser will be played by Jack Black, Donkey Kong will be played by Seth Rogen, Toad will be played by Keegan-Micahael Key, Cranky Kong will be played by Fred Armisen, Kamek will be played by Kevin Michael Richardson, and Spike will be played by Sebastian Maniscalco.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Kevin Michael Richardson
Person
Shigeru Miyamoto
Person
Sebastian Maniscalco
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Jack Black
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Chris Pratt
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Sets Paramount Plus and Theatrical Release on Nov. 10

After delaying its initial release, Paramount Pictures announced that the live-action “Clifford the Big Red Dog” will open both in theaters and on Paramount Plus on Nov. 10. Based on the children’s book series written by Norman Bridwell, the film will follow middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) who meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) and is given a little, red puppy only to wake up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Actors#Super Mario Movie#Nintendo Direct#Illumination
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Sets Netflix Premiere Date

“Cobra Kai” Season 4 officially has a premiere date on Netflix. The new season of the critically-acclaimed series will debut Dec. 31 on the streaming service. The announcement was made as part of the Netflix Tudum fan event. “Cobra Kai” was renewed for a fifth season back in August. The show, which started out as a YouTube original before moving to Netflix for Season 3, continues the story of the “Karate Kid” film franchise. In Season 3 of the series, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is reeling after his star student, Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), was severely injured in a brawl between the Cobra...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Milestone: ‘Shang-Chi’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Domestic Pic of Pandemic Era

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings continues to dazzle at the box office. The Marvel Studios and Disney pic achieved a major milestone on Friday when hitting $186.8 million in domestic ticket sales, the highest gross of the pandemic-era despite the challenges posed by the delta variant. The record previously belonged to fellow Marvel title Black Widow, which topped out at $183.4 million in North America. Bullish box office analysts believe Shang-Chi has a shot at approaching $240 million or more by the end of its run domestically. Disney opted to give the film an exclusive theatrical release versus opening...
MOVIES
Variety

Amazon Sets Global Release for Jenny Slate, Charlie Day Comedy ‘I Want You Back’

Jenny Slate and Charlie Day are a couple of scheming exes invading Valentine’s Day 2022. Amazon Studios has set a global digital release for “I Want You Back,” the new romantic comedy starring Slate (“Obvious Child,” “Venom”) and Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”). It hits Prime Video this Feb. 11, just in time for cupid. The stars play Emma and Peter in the new film, two souls who thought they were on the precipice of life’s biggest moments – marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs — until their respective partners dumped them.  In their thirties and terrified that they have...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Shang-Chi’ Surpasses ‘Black Widow’ as Highest-Grossing Film of 2021

It’s official: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has surpassed fellow Marvel film “Black Widow” as the highest-grossing film of 2021 and the pandemic at the domestic box office. On Friday, the superhero adventure starring Simu Liu captured $3.59 million from 3,952 theaters, which was enough to push it past “Black Widow” with a total gross of $186.7 million. “Black Widow,” which premiered in July, has earned roughly $183.5 million since its release. “Shang-Chi” breaking this record is a significant landmark for the movie theater business, as it was released solely in theaters with 45 days of exclusivity —...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
IndieWire

Don’t Make Fun of Brian Robbins: Here’s Why Paramount’s Best Hope Is the Director of ‘Norbit’

On September 24, two weeks after her boss Jim Gianopulos lost his job as chairman and CEO of Paramount Studios to ViacomCBS president of Kids & Family Entertainment Brian Robbins, Paramount Motion Picture Group president Emma Watts followed suit. Two deeply respected executives, the best in the business, politely kicked to the curb. Of course, your greatest asset can just as easily be your biggest drawback; being “best in the business” can also make it impossible to succeed in the face of a massive paradigm shift like the one faced by ViacomCBS as it tries to create a competitive streaming platform...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 66 based on 18 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Stars Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox Reunite at 74th Annual Tony Awards

It might not be on-screen in a property set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Marvel stars Charlie Cox and Tom Hiddleston have reunited at last. The two hit the red carpet together Sunday night at the 74th Annual Tony Awards. Spotted alongside soon-to-be MCU star Zawe Ashton, the three appeared at the awards show in support of Betrayal, a play all three appeared in throughout 2019 and 2020.
MOVIES
AFP

'Shang-Chi' leads N. America box office for fourth week

Disney blockbuster "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," featuring Marvel's first leading Asian superhero, dominated the North American box office for its fourth weekend, taking in $13.2 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. That estimated figure, for the Friday-through-Sunday period, kept the film -- which stars Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father (Hong Kong legend Tony Leung) -- well ahead of its closest rival, newcomer "Dear Evan Hansen." The musical teen drama starring Ben Platt, distributed by Universal Pictures, was set to take $7.5 million, knocking 20th Century's sci-fi comedy "Free Guy" to third with $4.1 million. It stars Ryan Reynolds as an everyman bank teller who discovers he's actually a non-player character in a huge video game. Fourth went to Universal's slasher film "Candyman," a reimagining of the 1992 classic, which took in $2.5 million.
MOVIES
wjtn.com

Let's-a go! Chris Pratt to voice Mario in upcoming 'Super Mario Bros' movie

The full cast of the long-awaited Super Mario Bros movie has been revealed and it was announced Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt will be voicing the iconic Nintendo hero, Mario. Illumination, the studio behind Despicable Me that's producing the movie based on the popular video game series, unveiled...
VIDEO GAMES
thesource.com

Eddie Murphy Inks Deal to Star in Three New Films for Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios must be satisfied with the results of Coming 2 America. The studios and Eddie Murphy have entered into a three-picture and first-look film deal. Deadline details the first-look deal will develop projects for Prime Video and Studio with an option to star. The first dance for the two entities was Coming 2 America, the most-watched movie on Amazon Prime in its opening weekend of March 5-7. Amazon acquired Coming 2 America from Paramount during the pandemic movie theater shut down.
MOVIES
The Week

Nintendo unveils a wild cast list for the Super Mario Bros. movie — including Chris Pratt as Mario

It's-a-me, Chris Pratt — believe it or not. Nintendo on Thursday announced the cast for its upcoming animated Super Mario Bros. movie, and to say there were some unexpected choices in the mix would be an understatement. For one, Pratt was cast in the lead role of the titular Italian plumber, and YouTuber Ted Nivison summed up the general reaction by dubbing this the "strangest thing I've ever heard in my entire life." During a live stream, Nintendo game director Shigeru Miyamoto described Pratt as "so cool" and "very talented," promising, "Mario will be talking a lot in the movie."
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy