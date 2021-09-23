CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carole Baskin criticises Tiger King 2 announcement

By Sam Moore
The Independent
 4 days ago

Carole Baskin has hit out at the announcement that Netflix are producing a sequel to Tiger King .

The TV show, which was a hit in the early days of the pandemic, depicts the world of big cat zoos and the figures who run them, in particular the convicted criminal, Joe Exotic.

In a statement, Baskin, who is CEO of Big Cat Rescue, and featured prominently in the first season, has blasted the continuation of the show: “I don’t know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe Schreibvogel’s (aka Joe Exotic) in jail and I’m refusing to be played again. Rebecca Chaiklin (co-director of Tiger King ) said she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they did to me in Tiger King . I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal.”

The teaser footage released for Tiger King 2 shows Baskin walking down a hallway and a billboard featuring her deceased ex-husband who went missing in 1997 and was declared dead in 2002.

Baskin has previously claimed that the directors of Tiger King betrayed her trust and told her the series would be focussed on exposing Exotic’s wrongdoings and animal safety.

Instead, the show plays up Exotic’s hatred of her, the rivalry between the two and also her ex-husband’s disappearance.

Exotic is currently serving a prison sentence for crimes against animals and also paying a hitman to murder Baskin.

He pleaded with previous president, Donald Trump, for a pardon but was ignored.

