Singer Katy Perry (36) gave birth to her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, at the end of August. Together with her husband Orlando Bloom (43), she enjoys the first few weeks with her little one at home, even when Katy is back in front of the camera as a juror for “American Idol”. Fortunately, the new mom doesn’t seem to be under pressure to look supposedly perfect again as soon as possible in terms of body measurements and regression after pregnancy. In the video we show recordings that show Katy wonderfully relaxed in sweatpants and with one or the other baby pound left.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO