North Port, FL

Cost of search for Brian Laundrie estimated at nearly $1 million and counting

By Michael Raimondi
 4 days ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. – The president of a local search and rescue team said the search for Brian Laundrie could have a price tag of $1 million.

North Port Police said 75 people from 16 agencies searched the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County Thursday. They had officers join the teams for the first time. Thursday marks the fifth day crews were searching in the reserve.

Crews used swamp buggies, drones, helicopters, ATVs, and airboats to search the area. The cost of all the people and machines adds up quickly.

The President of the Peace River K-9 Rescue and Search Team Michael Hadsell estimates this search could be costing taxpayers up to $150,000 a day. He estimates a cost of $100-$300 a day per officer in his experience. Then add up all the gas and maintenance for the big machines.

Hadsell said the cost so far could now be up to $1 million. He says normally crews would scale back after 36 hours, unless they found evidence. North Port Police have not reported any clues to where Laundrie could be.

“I just hope they have a really good reason for being out there,” Hadsell said. “All of these people in one of the most hazardous places in Florida.”

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, FWC, North Port Police and the Florida Highway Patrol were all spotted at the reserve.

North Port Police have not determined if they will search the reserve again Friday.

