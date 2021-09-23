CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man grabbed flight attendant, made sexual comments on flight from Charlotte, feds say

By Hayley Fowler
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 40-year-old man from Arkansas is accused of sexually harassing a male flight attendant on a trip from Charlotte last year. Now he faces up to two decades in prison. Leon Anderson pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of interfering with a flight attendant, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas said in a news release. Anderson is from Maumelle, a city just outside of Little Rock.

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas man pleads guilty to assaulting flight attendant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a flight attendant on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Little Rock last year. Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Leon Anderson of Maumelle pleaded guilty Wednesday to interfering with a flight attendant. Prosecutors say Anderson grabbed a...
ARKANSAS STATE
abc11.com

Man attempts to storm cockpit, strangles and kicks flight attendant

A man attempted to storm the cockpit of a JetBlue flight on Wednesday evening and then proceeded to kick and choke members of the flight crew, according to an FBI affidavit. With a little more than an hour left in the flight from Boston to San Juan, Puerto Rico, the man attempted to make a phone call and "became angry about the call's unsuccess," a flight attendant told the FBI. Thirty minutes later he allegedly rushed toward the cockpit, shouting in Spanish and Arabic to be shot.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Feds#Psa Airlines#Mcclatchy News#American Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Best Life

Never Wear These Shoes on a Plane, Flight Attendant and Pilot Warn

Before 2001, you probably didn't think much about what footwear to fly in, as long as it was comfortable. But ever since we've had to remove our shoes to get through security, that wardrobe decision has become a lot more loaded—you need shoes that don't have complicated ties or buckles, and that are easy to slip on and off so you don't hold up the line. But according to experts, there is actually one type of shoe that some people prefer that you should never wear on a plane, as they could pose more than one major risk. Read on to find out which pair of shoes you should store in your luggage instead, according to flight attendants, pilots, and other experts in the industry.
LIFESTYLE
New Haven Register

Flight attendant assaulted on Hawaiian Airlines flight

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Airlines said Thursday a passenger assaulted one of its flight attendants in an unprovoked attack during a flight. The airline said the incident occurred shortly after flight HA152 left Honolulu for Hilo at 7:30 a.m. The flight attendant was walking down the aisle at the time.
HONOLULU, HI
WCNC

Flight delayed from Charlotte to Maine due to 'possible mechanical issue'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines confirmed a flight experienced a 'possible mechanical issue' on Sunday, Sept. 26, in Charlotte. According to a statement provided by the agency, American Airlines flight 177, with service from Charlotte to Portland, Maine, encountered a possible mechanical issue shortly after departure on Sunday. The aircraft,...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy