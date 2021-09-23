CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How drones can help citrus growers in SWFL

By Evan Dean
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — More than 20 years ago, the state of Florida was producing nearly 250 million boxes of oranges a season.

This year, just ahead of the start of another harvest, experts predict only 52 million boxes will be produced.

The industry has suffered a staggering decline due to several problems including citrus greening, damage from hurricanes, and a dwindling demand for orange juice.

But those who work in the citrus groves aren’t giving up. University of Florida researchers near Immokalee have developed a new technology using drones to help growers save money and be more efficient.

“We developed this software, we call it Agroview, that gives you a lot of information about your farm,” Yiannis Ampatzidis, an associate professor for UF, said.

The technology combines drone imaging, ground imaging, and artificial intelligence. It can do everything from taking inventory of fields – identifying the height and health of trees – to nutrient analysis, to now even predicting the crop yield with precision.

“The accuracy was 90 percent plus,” Ampatzidis said of the initial research. “It can be 95 percent, it can be 98 percent.”

That could be critically helpful for growers, who’ve traditionally used on-the-ground methods to predict their yield. Ampatzidis said those methods are only 75-85 percent accurate, and sometimes even as low as 50 percent.

“[Those methods are] very time-consuming,” Ampatzidis explained. “Also, it’s very expensive. Because as I said, you need to have people in the field to collect all this. Count the fruit. And also, you waste the yield.”

UF is still developing the technology and working to commercialize it for growers, but Ampatzidis said it could eventually benefit everyone. More efficient growers lead to fewer environmental impacts, and if growers save money, it could mean cheaper prices for you at the grocery store.

“It’s very easy to fly. It doesn’t take a lot of time. They’re not very expensive,” Ampatzidis said of the technology. “This is the beginning of this era.”

