The forgotten Karl-Anthony Towns

When Karl-Anthony Towns entered the NBA, the league was beginning its three-point revolution. Stephen Curry had just led the Warriors to their first championship in 40 years, and the traditional big man was coming to be seen as a relic of a former era. After all, anything that’s still en vogue does not get called traditional. Yet Towns arrived as an immediate answer to the question of what a center could be in this new, sprawling era -- picking and popping and nailing three-pointers more effectively and frequently than any center before him. He looked like a one man vanguard and was considered the most promising player in the NBA. In the 2016 and 2017 GM surveys, NBA executives voted Towns the player they would most want to have if they were starting a franchise. One year later, however, he did not receive a single vote even as he averaged 21 points per game on an absurd 54/42/85 shooting split while also making his first All-Star and All-NBA teams. What happened?