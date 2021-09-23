Grovemade Matte Desk Pad review: The ultimate work surface

Grovemade's newly-updated matte desk mat is the easiest way to class up your workspace and is a gateway to the company's larger line of accessories. There's something to be said for having a good work surface. We aren't talking about your desk itself, but what goes atop it. Desk pads not only elevate the look but have practical benefits. — It protects the top of your desk. It can add some padding below your wrists as you type all day. It can act as a pad for your mouse. Sometimes it can also help your desktop accessories from moving about.