SCN Summit | Executive Outlook: Supply Chain Visibility

foodlogistics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInnovations in the supply chain industry during the past several decades have led to major improvements in efficiency, reliability and profitability. However, the risks too have evolved. Supply chain visibility enables companies to plan ahead and be proactive vs. reactive. In this session, industry experts provide an in-depth detail on what’s in store for 2022 in terms of supply chain visibility and how data and technology work together to help companies “see” what’s ahead.

www.foodlogistics.com

