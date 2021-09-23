CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWFL Republicans show concern over Florida’s anti-abortion bill

By Dave Elias
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
A Florida bill banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected also allows people to sue doctors who perform them.

It’s a lot like the controversial Texas law, but there are signs the bill may not have the support it needs to become law in Florida.

Those who identify as pro-choice have called the heartbeat abortion bill dangerous and radical. Some Republicans admit they have concerns with it.

McKayla Reaves is a college student and thinks the bill is terrible. She’s also a GOP voter but now is having second thoughts after her party leaders introduced a bill that could affect young women just like her.

“I do side with the more left when it comes to this situation,” Reaves admitted.

The 40 page fetal heartbeat bill was introduced by Republican Webster Barnaby, who refused to talk to reporters and even darted across the state house floor to avoid them before getting into an elevator and said he had no comment on the bill he introduced.

Even the governor didn’t say he supported it when asked.

“At the end of the day, the government was instituted for certain reasons. To protect life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” DeSantis said.

The bill also allows people to sue doctors and those who unknowingly transport a woman to an abortion.

Executive Director for the Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates said that the enforcement of the bill lies in the hands of vigilantes.

Incoming Republican Senate President Kathleen Passidomo who says while she’s pro-life she does not support neighbor versus neighbor enforcement provisions.

The bill also says a woman would have to prove she was raped to get an abortion after six weeks.

Something Letty Williams of Lehigh Acres calls awful.

“I’m against it because I was raped! I understand how it feels,” Williams explained.

But abortion protestors like Maria Maddalena called the bill a start.

“I was happy to hear that it was presented in the House of Representatives. We’ve been hoping that would happen,” she said.

Bills attempting to restricting abortion have been debated in recent legislative sessions but have failed to go anywhere in the Florida legislature. If this passes both the house and senate and is signed into law by the governor it would go into effect July 1st 2022.

