DSU sets 5 year enrollment record as NDSU declines

The University of Wyoming saw a 3% drop in enrollment for the 2021 fall semester, the university announced this week. According to census data collected on the 15th day of classes, UW announced Monday it has enrolled a total of 11,479 students this semester, down 3% from the overall enrollment of 11,829 last fall. The 15th class day is used because it falls after the class drop/add deadlines, and after the first tuition and fee payment is due.

