Dickinson, ND

DSU sets 5 year enrollment record as NDSU declines

By Jason O'Day
The Dickinson Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, national collegiate enrollment numbers are down 4.9% for undergraduates, the lowest in more than a decade. In North Dakota, North Dakota State University reported the lowest enrollment in more than 15 years. Dickinson State University appears to be bucking the national trend of declining numbers, reporting Tuesday that their fall enrollment numbers are up by 10% — making this year’s incoming class the largest in five years.

www.thedickinsonpress.com

