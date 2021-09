(Nashville, Tennessee – September 7, 2021) Bonner Black is launching The B Team Patreon campaign on September 22nd with exclusive access to the acoustic lyric video for “I Still Belong To You.” The B Team is what Black has affectionately dubbed the community of fans and music lovers that she’s amassed over the years. Black will continue to release Patreon exclusives like sneak previews of new releases, forthcoming music videos, priority access to shows and events, live streams and virtual engagements, cover songs, etc. To view The B Team Patreon page, click HERE.

