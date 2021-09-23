CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Bill Gates Delivers 'Classiest Burn' to Billionaires Trying to Go to Space

By Emily Rella
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been no shortage of space news when it comes to billionaires trying to make it out of Earth’s atmosphere this year. But one big name billionaire has remained relatively removed from the conversation, continuing his focus on Earth-centric philanthropic efforts. In an interview to kick off a special Climate...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Bill Gates invests $ 50 million in agricultural robots

Bill Gates continues to invest in companies related to the environment. Now the founder Microsoft put his money into a startup that develops robots that can grow plants in a sustainable way. According to a report Iron Ox, a Silicon Valley startup, recently managed to raise $ 50 million in...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Bill Gates
Person
James Corden
Scientific American

Don’t Count on Billionaires to Get Humanity into Space

On September 18 the privately funded spaceflight Inspiration4 splashed down safely in the Atlantic after a successful three days orbiting Earth. Amid breathless press coverage of the event, journalists struggled to find the right words—and not just because the spectacle of spaceflight often defies description. Rather, no one seemed sure of what to call the Inspiration4 crew. Onboard Inspiration4 were four people, none of whom are a professional astronaut in the traditional sense. Whether they’re called “amateur astronauts,” “civilian crew,” “space tourists” or just plain old “astronauts,” though, it seemed like everyone agreed on the takeaway message of Inspiration4: the fact that these four individuals had left Earth on a privately funded flight meant that a new era had begun, one in which “anyone” could go to space. But is that really what the flight of Inspiration4 means?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Billionaires rocketing into space draw UN chief's red glare

Space, we have an equity problem.When three billionaires rocketed into space this summer, they did more than escape Earth’s surly bonds, they helped spread “a malady of mistrust” plaguing an all-too hungry world, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told other world leaders Tuesday.In his opening speech to the General Assembly, a grim Guterres highlighted the gap between the rich and poor with “billionaires joyriding to space while millions go hungry on Earth ”In July, billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos flew into space on private rockets that their companies built, gathering worldwide attention in their short trips that didn’t make...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Convincing billionaires that Earth is more exciting than space

Congratulations on another successful spaceflight for SpaceX. This time, four non-professional astronauts successfully splashed down after being sent into Earth’s orbit in a previously used space capsule set on top of a previously used rocket booster, which kept the cost of the flight below $200 million, less than half the cost of a space shuttle flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Tidewater News

The Future of Farming According to Bill Gates

This article was beforehand printed April 2, 2021, and has been up to date with new info. Tech billionaire Bill Gates, co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft, could appear a wierd match for the function of America’s high farmer. But he’s been quietly amassing huge tracts of U.S. land below the quilt of funding agency Cascade Investment LLC, and now owns a minimal of 242,000 acres of U.S. farmland.1.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Space News#Ias
WashingtonExaminer

First the billionaire space race. Now maybe a billionaire longevity race

To me the billionaire space race is an obvious good. The resulting decline in launch costs, for instance, is nudging dreams of a multi-trillion-dollar orbital economy and space-based solar power a bit closer to reality. Of course, people who loathe billionaires and despise capitalism have attempted to frame the investments by people such as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk as evidence of indifference toward what happens to their home planet. Hey, why should they care if climate change ravages the Earth, they can always hop the next star shuttle to the Red Planet and start over, you know?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
enstarz.com

Bill Gates Reveals Biggest Lesson He Learned After Epstein Association As He Nervously Answers Questions About The 'Dead'

Bill Gates stammered his way through an interview on PBS "Newshour" that aired on Tuesday. The philanthropist was grilled on several topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN General Assembly, and most importantly, his meetings with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. In the interview, Gates, the fourth richest man in the...
CELEBRITIES
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Bill Gates on vaccine equity, climate, Epstein meetings

With world leaders visiting New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates is calling on the world's richest nations to take what he says are urgent steps needed to end "the crisis phase of this pandemic." Judy Woodruff spoke with Gates about those steps earlier this afternoon in a wide-ranging discussion.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
MSNBC

Walter Isaacson: Space travel 'not just a billionaires boys club' now

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Walter Isaacson, who's writing an upcoming biography on Elon Musk, to discuss the future of space travel in the wake of Space X's historic launch of an all-civilian crew, which Isaacson takes as a sign that it's now "not just a billionaires boys club" and that commercial space flights could pick up. He also discusses the progress of the recovery from Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas in his home state of Louisiana.Sept. 17, 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

What billionaire space racers can learn from Norm MacDonald

Rest in peace, Norm MacDonald. After the deadpan funnyman died this week at 61, I realized I hadn’t actually seen any of his recent material, even though his stint as Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update anchor was so vivid in my memory. So after we put our infant daughter to sleep last night, my wife and I watched a recent standup special on Netflix.
NETFLIX
GreenwichTime

William Shatner to Go to Space

Star Trek star William Shatner is headed to outer space -- for real this time -- according to a report from TMZ. At 90 years old, he’ll be the oldest person to go into orbit. Per TMZ, the legendary actor will hitch a ride on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Blue Origin unveils next flight, TMZ says Captain Kirk to be aboard

Blue Origin, the space company owned by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, announced plans on Monday for its next flight and the news and entertainment website TMZ said it may include a celebrity astronaut -- William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on "Star Trek." Blue Origin revealed the names of two members of the four-person crew but did not confirm that Shatner would be on the flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New Haven Register

Joe Rogan Shares Video That Seems to Link Proof-of-Vaccine Requirements to Holocaust

Joe Rogan shared a fan-made video on his Instagram page that seems to traipse wildly down the slippery slope from proof-of-vaccine requirements to the literal Holocaust. The video was created by an account called Samuel Rivera Films, and Rogan re-posted it on his Instagram page on Monday, September 27th. The clip features audio from a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, in which the host rails against the potential dangers of vaccine mandates and creeping authoritarianism. Rivera’s clip pairs Rogan’s thoughts with a montage of stock and archival footage, which includes everything form waving American flags, soaring eagles, Jesus and the cross parades, to some pretty pointed images of Jewish ghettos in Europe and marching Nazis, as well as more contemporary footage of heavily militarized police forces.
TV & VIDEOS
New Haven Register

Rolling Stones Get Re-Imagined as Squeaky-Clean Toys With New Fisher-Price Collab

With The Rolling Stones hitting the road for another legendary tour starting this September, Fisher-Price has released an officially-licensed set of Little People collectables featuring the band themselves. For music-loving fans who feel they “can’t get no satisfaction” from regular Stones merch, or parents who want to encourage the next...
SHOPPING
Vice

Joe Rogan Posts Video Comparing Vaccine Mandates to the Holocaust

Joe Rogan, the mixed martial arts commentator and podcast host, posted a video to his Instagram account today railing against vaccine mandates and passports and using imagery putting them on par with the Holocaust and the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The video, credited to a man named Samuel Rivera, features...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Stars lend voices to world-spanning concert for climate, vaccines

A "once-in-a-generation" music event circled the world Saturday, with a slew of megastars taking the stage in New York and beyond for Global Citizen Live -- 24 hours of shows across the planet to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine.  Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans urged the audience to "take action" to help raise $6 billion needed by the World Food Programme, tackle vaccine inequality and pressure leaders ahead of the UN COP26 climate change conference in November.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy