While the severity of the pandemic and our understanding of the virus that caused it may have changed at different times over the past year and a half, one thing has remained relatively constant: Moving events and gatherings outdoors can make them much safer. But as new strains of the virus have made it easier to spread the disease, there are certain situations when even being outside won't help—especially when it involves an incredibly large group of people. And according to chief White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, the massive crowds at football games and other outdoor sporting events are one thing you should avoid while the Delta variant continues to surge.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 DAYS AGO