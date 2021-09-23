Live for Liv Founder Invites Runners and Bikers to Run/Ride for Liv; Sept. 24 – Oct. 3

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –A 24-hour spin relay is raising money for Team Foster, a charity that honors the service and sacrifice of Captain Erick Foster, an Oil City and Duquesne alum, who died in battle in Iraq. The group raises money to provide service dogs for injured and disabled veterans at no cost. “PTSD and brain injuries are signature wounds of post-9/11 warfare. We literally have hundreds of thousands of men and women suffering from those challenges. We’re losing over 20 veterans and service members every single day to suicide as a result, and we know these dogs quite literally save lives,” said Nick Liermann, Executive Director of Team Foster. Team Foster hopes to raise $50,000 by the end of the 24-hour ride. The group hopes to double that amount next year.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO