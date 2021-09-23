CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live for Liv Founder Invites Runners and Bikers to Run/Ride for Liv; Sept. 24 – Oct. 3

By Joyce Pellino Crane, News Director
westfordcatnews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are having our Virtual Ride/Run/Walk/Hike & Titan Ten Challenge again this year, starting this Friday, September 24, 2021 and ending on October 3, 2021! e hope you will continue support us. All proceeds from this event will go to our goal of purchasing a multifamily property to offer Transitional Housing for victims of domestic violence. We will work with them to guide them to a safe, independent life.

www.westfordcatnews.org

