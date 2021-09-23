CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

COMMENTARY: Petito Death Spotlights Tragedy of Domestic Abuse and Violence

By Joyce Pellino Crane, News Director
westfordcatnews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heartbreaking end to Gabby Petito’s life in August is a nation-wide window on the reality of domestic abuse, and possibly, in Petito’s situation, domestic violence. As almost everyone in the country knows, Petito lost her life while traveling around the western states in a van with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case, but has not been charged with a crime. Police in Moab, Utah, became aware of an altercation between Petito and Laundrie and suggested they separate and cool down. A 911 caller said he witnessed Laundrie “slapping” Petito.

www.westfordcatnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Witness says Brian Laundrie fought ‘aggressively’ over her cellphone

Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie fought “aggressively” over her cellphone during an argument in Utah last month, a new witness has alleged.According to a witness identified as Chris, 22-year-old Ms Petito was said to have asked Mr Laundrie why he had to “be so mean” to her after a fight outside of a store in Moab, Utah, on 12 August. As the New York Post reported on Tuesday night, Chris told investigators that the pair were fighting “aggressively” in front of the store, and that he witnessed 23-year-old Mr Laundrie take Ms Petio’s phone, which...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Rolling Stone

Autopsy Confirms Gabby Petito’s Death, Lists Initial Cause of Death as Homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Grand Teton National Park does belong to “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The FBI’s Denver office confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito's Best Friend Believes Brian Laundrie Is A 'Jealous' & 'Controlling' 'Sociopath' Who Displayed Signs Of 'Domestic Abuse'

Hindsight is usually 20/20, but it's not always tragic. Unfortunately for 21-year-old Rose Davis, it's both. Davis was best friends with Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old vlogger from New York whose death by homicide following a mysterious disappearance while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé-turned-"person of interest" has garnered nationwide attention.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Spotlights#Murder
People

Man Heard Gabby Petito Ask Brian Laundrie 'Why Do You Have to Be So Mean?' During Dispute

A man who witnessed the Aug. 12 argument between Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie in Moab, Utah, told police at the time that "something seemed off." According to a recently released written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, told Moab police he was outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative near Arches National Park when he saw the couple in the middle of "some sort of dispute," KSTU reports.
MOAB, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Gabby Petito’s uncle blasts ‘disgusting’ rest in peace comments by Brian Laundrie family attorney

The uncle of Gabby Petito has lashed out at “disgusting” comments made by an attorney representing the family of her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.Remains found on Sunday in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest were confirmed as Ms Petito’s on Tuesday. A coroner ruled the 22-year-old’s death was a homicide, and is continuing to try to determine her cause of death.After her body was identified by authorities on Tuesday, Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino told Fox: “May Gabby Rest in Peace.”In response, Ms Petito’s uncle Steve Petito told Fox News his family “don’t require nor want your empathy”.“As far as the law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kggfradio.com

Parsons Man Arrested for Domestic Violence

On Sunday, Parsons PD was called to the 2300 block of Crawford for a reported domestic fight that took place. Upon arrival, officers spoke to all involved parties and interviewed any potential witnesses as well. The victim's account of the situation along with witnesses and physical evidence of the battery that took place led officers to make an arrest. Johnathon Quinton Ray Jones, 20 of Parsons, was arrested on suspicion of Aggravated Domestic Battery.
PARSONS, KS
fox13news.com

Domestic violence expert analyzes Petito body camera video

Utah police released body camera footage showing their encounter with Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, before Gabby disappeared. A witness called officers after seeing the couple get physical. Domestic violence experts looked at that video and said Brain’s lack of acknowledgement of any wrongdoing speaks volumes to them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Woman Turns Tragedy into Triumph, Helps Domestic Violence Survivors

A North Texas woman took her life from tragedy to triumph and is now trying to help other survivors just like her do the same. Angelina Scott Dunbar is not only a breast cancer survivor but also a domestic violence survivor. She was beaten so badly that she was temporarily blind and didn’t know if she could find the will to live.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy