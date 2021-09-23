COMMENTARY: Petito Death Spotlights Tragedy of Domestic Abuse and Violence
The heartbreaking end to Gabby Petito’s life in August is a nation-wide window on the reality of domestic abuse, and possibly, in Petito’s situation, domestic violence. As almost everyone in the country knows, Petito lost her life while traveling around the western states in a van with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case, but has not been charged with a crime. Police in Moab, Utah, became aware of an altercation between Petito and Laundrie and suggested they separate and cool down. A 911 caller said he witnessed Laundrie “slapping” Petito.www.westfordcatnews.org
