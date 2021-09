The Seattle Seahawks suffered a couple of injuries to the team on Sunday, with Brandon Shell leaving the game and DK Metcalf hobbling late. In his postgame presser after the Seahawks’ disappointing 33-30 lost to the Tennessee Titans, head coach Pete Carroll gave an update on the injuries to both the offensive tackle and his burly wide receiver. Apparently, Shell sustained an ankle injury that forced him out for the rest of the fourth quarter and overtime, while Metcalf “banged his knee”–which was the reason he was limping off late in the contest.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO