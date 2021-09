Final Fantasy XIV has no shortage of events and activities to keep players busy, and right now, it's brought back another event from the past to give players another shot at some crossover content. The latest collaboration is with Final Fantasy XV, the most recent Final Fantasy game in the ongoing series. The event mirrors the previous version of it that was released years ago and includes things like the Regalia Type-G mount and special armor exclusive to the event.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO