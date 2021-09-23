Nature Notes: Fishing line a major hazard to birds

The Gulf Coast Bird Observatory has a long-standing research project monitoring nesting American oystercatchers on the upper Texas coast. There is conservation concern for oystercatchers because they nest on islands in the bays, and those islands are eroding away due to sea level rise and other environmental factors. Each year, we watch as the chicks grow and learn to fly, and we celebrate each one that fledges because we know it will become a member of a dwindling breeding population that we hope to save.