This article was originally posted at 1:34 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Sept. 22. It was updated with additional information at 2:37 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Sept. 22. OMAHA (DTN) -- Prices for ethanol Renewable Identification Numbers (RIN), corn and bean oil fell Wednesday morning after multiple energy pricing services released proposed ethanol blend volume numbers for 2020 through 2022 that a lead biofuels trade association claims are a "spoofing" attempt. The "spoof" comes as the ethanol industry expects the Environmental Protection Agency to release renewable volume obligations (RVOs) for the years 2020-22. Industry observers have speculated the RVO numbers could come from the agency on Friday.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO