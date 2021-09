Rims Racing is available now on Nintendo Switch in Europe, and on October 5, 2021 for North America. Check out the launch trailer for the racing game which features 8 of the fastest motorbikes in the world. In Rims Racing, you are able to fully disassemble their motorbike and replace every element to achieve the best possible setup by choosing over 500 official components including tires, discs, callipers, pads, suspension, springs, air filters, exhausts, brake and clutch master cylinders, brake fluids, engine oils, ECUs, fairings, and more. Rims Racing is also available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO