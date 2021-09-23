CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Fans Buy Veteran a Scooter

siouxlandproud.com
 4 days ago

CBS Minnesota

‘I Laid On The Floor And Just Bawled’: Minnesota TikTok Sensation, 79, Overwhelmed By Support After Scooter Breaks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota veteran who’s become a social media sensation is using his newfound fame to help other veterans. Kenny Jary, a Navy veteran from Willernie in Washington County, has amassed more than 650,000 followers on TikTok, who know him as “Patriotic Kenny.” “I’m happy and I’m happy with everybody,” Jary said. “I try to be that way and I love to be more than happy with other people that I can talk to and maybe make their day.” Amanda Kline, Jary’s neighbor, helped create the account. The videos don’t have fancy edits or effects; as Jary likes to say, it’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
districtchronicles.com

Navy vet becomes unlikely TikTok star after his scooter fundraiser tops $90K

MAHTOMEDI, Minn. — A 79-year-old Navy veteran, known for riding a patriotic scooter around Mahtomedi, has become one of the hottest new accounts on TikTok. The woman behind it all says it started with a sign. “I’m a co-founder for a (TikTok) channel called @DidYouKnowThatASL, and we make educational videos...
MAHTOMEDI, MN
KROC News

How a Minnesota Navy Veteran Became TikTok’s Newest Star

79-year-old Minnesota Navy veteran Kenny Jary from Mahtomedi knew nothing about TikTok up until a few weeks ago. Now he is TikTok's newest star thanks to his neighbor Amanda and the untimely breakdown of his mobility scooter. Kenny's neighbor Amanda runs a TikTok account called @DidYouKnowThatASL. She tells KARE 11...
MAHTOMEDI, MN
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TV & VIDEOS
987thebull.com

TMSG:79-Year-Old Veteran Overwhelmed By TikTok Support After Scooter Breaks

79-year-old Navy veteran Kenny Jary from Minneapolis has become a TikTok sensation and gained more than 650,000 followers on the app. Amanda Kline, Jary’s neighbor, created the account to help show him just being a common guy. His followers found out his mobile scooter that he uses to get around had broken in a video posted to the account. But then it was Jary who broke down after he learned from Kline that his followers and other random strangers on the Internet came together to raise $5,000 to replaced his beloved, broken mobile scooter.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

