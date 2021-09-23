TikTok Fans Buy Veteran a Scooter

79-year-old Navy veteran Kenny Jary from Minneapolis has become a TikTok sensation and gained more than 650,000 followers on the app. Amanda Kline, Jary’s neighbor, created the account to help show him just being a common guy. His followers found out his mobile scooter that he uses to get around had broken in a video posted to the account. But then it was Jary who broke down after he learned from Kline that his followers and other random strangers on the Internet came together to raise $5,000 to replaced his beloved, broken mobile scooter.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO