Update: Confirmed during the Nintendo Direct presentation!. A new Kirby game for the Nintendo Switch system appears to have accidentally been revealed on Nintendo’s release schedule. The game is translated as Kirby Discovery of the Stars and shows Nintendo’s pink mascot standing in front of an overgrown cityscape. This would be the first mainline Kirby game since the excellent Kirby Star Allies which Colette awarded an 8.5/10 in 2018. Today’s Nintendo Direct presentation starts at 11pm UK time / 3pm PT and is around 40 minutes in length and will focus on the Kyoto-based company’s winter 2021 lineup.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO