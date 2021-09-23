Touken Ranbu Musou Will Arrive in Japan in February 2022

There is perhaps no more recognizable villain in the history of the Dragon Ball franchise than Freeza, the alien despot responsible for the destruction of the Planet Vegeta and the catalyst that allowed Goku to reach the level of Super Saiyan for the first time during Dragon Ball Z. With Dragon Ball Super bringing Freeza back from the grave twice, his latest appearance in the anime series was the most recent film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, in which the villain attempted to eliminate Goku and Vegeta by putting them right in front of the Legendary Super Saiyan.

