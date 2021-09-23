CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Touken Ranbu Musou Will Arrive in Japan in February 2022

By Kite Stenbuck
Siliconera
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Japanese edition of September 2021 Nintendo Direct revealed the release date for Touken Ranbu Musou. The game will be available in Japan on February 17, 2022. Touken Ranbu Musou is an action game adaptation of Touken Ranbu, a Japanese browser game featuring personifications of famous weapons made in the country. Koei Tecmo is handling the game’s development with two of its brand teams. Omega Force, the team behind the Warriors action games, will work with the otome game team Ruby Party.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#Action Games#Japanese#Nintendo Direct#Omega Force#Warriors#Ruby Party#Dmm Games#The Nintendo Switch
