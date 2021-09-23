Rams' Leonard Floyd: DNP again Thursday
Floyd (ankle) won't take part in practice Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. For a second consecutive session, Floyd will be a DNP on the Rams' injury report, but he was able to ride a stationary bike in the media access portion of Thursday's practice. Coach Sean McVay told Rodrigue that Floyd hurt his ankle before Week 1, so the current limitations are merely maintenance-related to ensure he avoids an unnecessary setback. The Rams will have a chance to clear up Floyd's status for Week 3 against the Buccaneers as soon as Friday.www.cbssports.com
