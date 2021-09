BOURNE – Cape and Islands Child Passenger Safety program has announced as part of Child Passenger Safety Week that certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be offering free car seat safety checks and education to parents and caregivers on Tuesday September 14, 2021 beginning at 1 PM at the Massachusetts State Police Bourne Barracks Bourne South Rotary Route 28. The event is part of National Seat Check events, and will include instruction on how to install and use car seats correctly. Technicians will also help determine if your child is in the right seat for their age and size, and explain the importance of registering car seats with their manufacturers so parents and caregivers can be notified if there is a recall.

BOURNE, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO