7 vehicles including tractor-trailer involved in crash on I-485 in Huntersville, officials say

7-vehicle crash in Huntersville on I-485

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Authorities are responding to a crash involving seven vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Interstate 485 in Huntersville.

Huntersville Fire said the wreck happened Thursday evening on I-485 east of Old Statesville Road.

According to officials, one vehicle traveled through the center barrier.

The crash is impacting traffic on both the inner and outer loop of I-485. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Click here for our LIVE traffic map for alternate routes.

One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

