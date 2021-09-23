Resident accused of assaulting man holding hand of other man

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have filed a civil rights complaint against a Manchester resident accused of assaulting a man who was holding hands with another man. The complaint filed Thursday by the attorney general's office alleges that a 35-year-old man saw a couple holding hands and walking in Manchester on May 11 and assaulted one of them. He told police he did not approve of homosexuality and objected to their public display of affection, the attorney general's office said.