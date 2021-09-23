CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Pairings Announced For First Day Of The Ryder Cup

By Zach Koons
 4 days ago
At long last, the Ryder Cup pairings for the first set of foursome matches have been made official. On Thursday evening, United States captain Steve Stricker and Europe captain Padraig Harrington announced which eight players would represent their respective teams in the Friday morning slate at Whistling Straits. Both captains put their best foot forward as the eight pairings are stacked with talent and the early match-ups are tantalizing.

