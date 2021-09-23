Two Vehicle Crash

A two vehicle accident at the intersection of South Highway 259 & Highway 105 sent one man to Twin Lakes Hospital. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department, Lester Hollihan, of Alexandria Kentucky was travelling southbound on Highway 259, in a 2015 Chevy Pick Up, pulling a boat. Police say he misjudged clearance, pulling into the path of a 2008 Dodge Rollback, driven by Michael French of Irvington. French was unable to avoid the Hollihan vehicle, striking the boat. Michael French was taken to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center by Breck Central EMS with non-life threatening injuries. Hollihan and a passenger, John Hanlon, were uninjured. McDaniels and Hardinsburg Fire Departments assisted at the scene.