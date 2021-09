Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez penned a long, emotional letter in which she explained her decision to vote “present” on a bill to fund Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. Ocasio-Cortez was seen crying after she switched her vote against the $1 billion bill to “present,” which essentially amounted to an abstention. The measure easily passed the House of Representative, 420-9. In the letter, Ocasio-Cortez, criticized the “deeply unjust” process to get the bill to the House floor and approved quickly as well as what she sees as the way so many in Washington are willing to go along with “unconditional aid to the Israeli government.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO