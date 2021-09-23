Penn State Football: Franklin Not a ‘Huge Fan’ of the Transfer Portal…but So Far in 2021, It Has Its Advantages
For a guy who is admittedly not a big fan of the transfer portal, James Franklin and his Nittany Lions are certainly reaping its rewards three games into the 2021 season. “Even though we have had success with the portal, I wouldn’t say necessarily I’m a huge fan and believer in it,” Franklin said this week. “I guess there’s a time and place for everything.”www.statecollege.com
