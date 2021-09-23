Penn State Football: Franklin Not a ‘Huge Fan’ of the Transfer Portal…but So Far in 2021, It Has Its Advantages

Penn State football will kick off its annual White Out game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Beaver Stadium. “For a long time, this White Out game, year in and year out goes a long way toward shaping our future,” coach James Franklin said. “You think about how many great players that have come to Penn State that talk about the White Out game having a big, significant impact in their recruiting process and in their decision. So getting as many of the top players nationally here as possible, as well as getting all of the regional players here on campus, we think is really important.”

