Sandy Baldonado honored at Museum of Art gala
A highlight of the evening was the dedication of the Claremont Museum Of Art Atrium in honor of Sandy Baldonado, in recognition of her leadership, vision and commitment to CMA and the entire Claremont community. Ms. Baldonado is surrounded by her family, left to right: Michelle Baldonado, Liana Baldonado Bayles, Sandy Baldonado, Charlie Baldonado, (behind Sandy) Andrew Baldonado, Susan Baldonado, and Ezra Bayles. COURIER photo/Peter Weinberger.claremont-courier.com
