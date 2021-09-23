CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New London, CT

Connecticut College should celebrate its Black luminaries in the arts

By David Collins
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26NtP8_0c6AALh300
Barkley Hendricks, a longtime Connecticut College professor and local artist, on Feb. 14, 2008, in his New London home. (Tim Martin/The Day, FILE) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

A painting by the late Barkley Hendricks, who taught at Connecticut College for almost four decades, sold at a Sotheby's auction in February for a record $4 million, a sign of a resurgence of interest in his work, including a new book of his photography and planning for a major museum retrospective.

Connecticut College issued a short news release after the eye-opening Sotheby's sale. After Hendrick's death in 2017, the college sponsored a simple panel discussion of his work and included him posthumously in honoring five different faculty members.

Donors to the college, it seems to me, get a lot more attention and celebration from the school administration than a longtime member of the faculty who is acknowledged as a powerful force in the international art world, rising to fame with his arresting portraits of Black people. He developed the style after touring the art capitols of Europe as a young man, discovering that all the significant portraits were of white people.

Hendricks was also one of the college's most visible ambassadors to the New London community, a frequent presence on downtown streets with his camera and a regular contributor to Hygienic Art events and shows.

I couldn't help but think of the college's near ambivalence toward the legacy of one of its most famous faculty members, a Black man, as a luminary in the world of Black literature, a graduate of the college, is also barely remembered by the school, despite the acclaim for her latest work.

Gayl Jones, celebrated in a recent New York Times profile as a writer who Toni Morrison once said changed Black women's literature forever, is a star graduate of the college but is also seemingly long forgotten here. A Sunday review in the Times of Jones' new book, "Palmares," her first in 22 years, hailed it as genius.

Despite this new attention to one of its most accomplished alums, a Black woman, the college public relations machine has remained silent about her. Indeed, a search of the college website turns up only one reference to Jones, a mention that she, along with a handful of other authors, is taught in a single literature course.

The course description doesn't even mention that Jones is a graduate of the college.

The profile of Jones in the Times — titled "She Changed Black Literature Forever. Then She Disappeared." — describes her recent life as a recluse, refusing all interview and photograph requests. It describes some of her life at Connecticut College, where she was mentored by William Meredith, the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet who taught there from 1955 to 1983.

There's lots of acclaim for Meredith, a white author, on the college website, where you learn about his being awarded the College Medal, the school's highest honor, an honorary doctorate bestowed upon him and the professorship named for him, all appropriate tributes.

The Times profile of Jones, by Imani Perry, includes references to some of the letters, in the college's collection, between Meredith and Jones.

It also quotes from a poem, "Tripart," which Perry suggests provides a sense of what she must have thought about the scene at Connecticut College, as experienced by a poor young Black woman from the South.

"a very friendly

prison

this is —

white kids discussing politics

and suddenly your nerves have a finished

form (half-digested rage)"

Jones and Hendricks almost certainly had a complicated relationship with the college. I remember when Hendricks appeared in the 1970s in national advertising for Dewar's Scotch, but his description in the glossy magazine ads made no mention of the fact that he taught at Connecticut College.

I would hope Connecticut College might do more to remember two remarkable Black artists who honed their talents here in New London. It would serve everyone well.

This is the opinion of David Collins.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New London, CT
Education
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New London, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Education
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imani Perry
Person
Toni Morrison
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS News

Biden urges passage of two key bills amid legislative "stalemate"

President Biden acknowledged Friday that Congress is "getting down to the hard spot" on negotiations over his massive social spending plan, as Democrats are navigating a deep divide between their moderate and progressive wings. Progressive Democrats want to delay the House vote scheduled Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
441
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy