Castlevania Advance Collection Officially Revealed
After numerous ratings organizations listed a product known as "Castlevania Advance Collection" on their sites, the collection of Castlevania games was finally revealed by Nintendo and Konami on Thursday. Nintendo featured the Castlevania collection within its Nintendo Direct presentation that was geared towards games releasing in at some point in Winter 2021 but was also expected to include some outliers as well. The Castlevania Advance Collection will release for the Nintendo Switch later on Thursday, but according to the leaked listings for it, it's also supposed to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.comicbook.com
