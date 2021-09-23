Kings of Leon cancel tour dates to be with Followill brothers' sick mother

After 22 years, Kings of Leon maintains a veil of inscrutability no amount of fame could ever fully pierce. Over the course of two hours and more than two dozen songs Friday night at Dos Equis Pavilion, the last dregs of a surprisingly mild summer ebbing away, it was possible to be struck anew by the work — impressionistic lyrics set against enthralling rock melodies, surging guitars and exploding choruses — as well as the sheer improbability of this band’s enduring success. (American rock music has not had the strongest run in the last decade or so.)

