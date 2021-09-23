Kings of Leon cancel tour dates to be with Followill brothers' sick mother
Kings of Leon have canceled a few upcoming tour dates so that brothers Caleb, Jared and Nathan Followill can be with their sick mother. “Our mother, who many of our fans know and love, has been dealing with a medical crisis for the last several weeks,” the band writes in a statement posted Thursday. “While it has been hard to take the stage each night, it has been the love and energy from you, our fans, that has gotten us through.”www.wirx.com
