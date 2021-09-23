CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings of Leon cancel tour dates to be with Followill brothers' sick mother

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKings of Leon have canceled a few upcoming tour dates so that brothers Caleb, Jared and Nathan Followill can be with their sick mother. “Our mother, who many of our fans know and love, has been dealing with a medical crisis for the last several weeks,” the band writes in a statement posted Thursday. “While it has been hard to take the stage each night, it has been the love and energy from you, our fans, that has gotten us through.”

Stereogum

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Kings Of Leon, Prince, & More At Ohana Fest

Eddie Vedder curates Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, and he headlines pretty much every year. This year, he’s headlining solo and with the rest of Pearl Jam. And when last night’s scheduled headliners Kings Of Leon had to cancel at the last minute after their mother died, Vedder ended up filling in with another headlining set.
metalinjection

Mike Patton Cancels All FAITH NO MORE & MR. BUNGLE Tour Dates

And Mr. Bungle have cancelled their September and October tour dates, including their appearances at Riot Fest, Knotfest, and the Aftershock Festival. Vocalist Mike Patton cites ongoing mental health issues exacerbated by the pandemic as the reason for the cancellations. "Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I...
ladowntownnews.com

Kings of Leon celebrating groundbreaking new album

Kings of Leon, the Grammy Award-winning group making history with its new album “When You See Yourself,” is coming to the stands of Los Angeles. The multiplatinum band, on tour for the first time since 2017 to promote its innovative eighth studio album, will perform at The Forum at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Eddie Vedder
Sunderland Echo

Band Kings of Leon announce UK tour with Newcastle dates in June 2022

Kings of Leon have today, Monday, September 20 announced a series of new UK arena dates for June and July 2022. The tour dates are in support of the band’s eighth studio album and sixth UK number one album ‘When You See Yourself’, which was released in March this year.
Billboard

Halsey Talks Leading Fans on an AR Treasure Hunt Set to New Song 'Darling'

The pop star teamed with Verizon & FriendsWithYou to create the H1DD3N immersive experience. Halsey has helped curate a first-of-its-kind treasure hunt in the metaverse in partnership with Verizon and FriendsWithYou. Starting Saturday, the Grammy-nominated singer will launch the H1DD3N immersive installation, an ever-growing augmented-reality-powered treasure hunt that will admit...
Dallas Observer

Kings of Leon Succeed With a Secular and Spiritual Synthesis Mixed With Arena Rock

After 22 years, Kings of Leon maintains a veil of inscrutability no amount of fame could ever fully pierce. Over the course of two hours and more than two dozen songs Friday night at Dos Equis Pavilion, the last dregs of a surprisingly mild summer ebbing away, it was possible to be struck anew by the work — impressionistic lyrics set against enthralling rock melodies, surging guitars and exploding choruses — as well as the sheer improbability of this band’s enduring success. (American rock music has not had the strongest run in the last decade or so.)
stereoboard.com

Kings Of Leon Announce UK Arena Tour For Summer 2022

Kings Of Leon have announced new UK arena shows for summer 2022. The Nashville rockers will take over Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on June 13, Glasgow's SSE Hydro on June 28, The O2 Arena in London on July 1, and Manchester's AO Arena on July 5. The dates fall alongside...
SFStation.com

Kings of Leon: When You See Yourself Tour

Kings of Leon is an American rock band that formed in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1999. The band is composed of brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill with their cousin Matthew Followill. The band's early music was a blend of Southern rock and garage rock with blues influences, but it has...
soundslikenashville.com

Dierks Bentley Cancels Maryland Tour Date Due to Positive COVID-19 Test in Tour Crew

Fans of Dierks Bentley got dealt some unfortunate news when the country singer announced the cancelation of a weekend tour date on Sunday (September 19). Bentley told fans via Instagram that his show slated for Sunday night in Columbia, Maryland, would be postponed due to one of his crew member testing positive for COVID-19. After strict consideration of the virus protocol, the “Gone” singer thought it would be best for all parties involved to move the concert to a later date.
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Kings of Leon cancels Ohana Festival headlining appearance due to mom’s ‘medical crisis’

Kings of Leon has canceled its headlining appearance at the Ohana Festival at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point on Friday, Sept. 24, due to a family emergency. The Tennessee rock outfit — consisting of siblings Caleb, Jared and Nathan Followill and their cousin Matthew Followill — has also had to cancel its Sept. 23 concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View.
NME

Kings Of Leon add Irish shows to 2022 world tour

Kings Of Leon have added a series of Irish dates to their 2022 world tour plans, which run from this month until next summer. The band are touring behind their most recent album, ‘When You See Yourself’, which came out back in March. After announcing UK arena dates for 2022...
wirx.com

Mudvayne's Chad Gray tests positive for COVID-19; band cancels Louder than Life set

Mudvayne will no longer perform at this weekend’s Louder than Life festival due to frontman Chad Gray testing positive for COVID-19. “After taking every precaution to follow CDC Covid protocols during rehearsals and recent performance Chad Gray and a few staff members have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19,” the band writes in an Instagram post.
wirx.com

Dave Grohl taking part in '﻿The New Yorker﻿' Festival event

Dave Grohl is taking part in this year’s edition of The New Yorker Festival, an annual week-long event held by the famed magazine. On October 8, the Foo Fighters frontman will join New Yorker staff writer Kelefa Sanneh for a conversation about his upcoming memoir, The Storyteller. Grohl is also set to perform.
thewoodyshow.com

Kings Of Leon Cancel Shows, Return Home To 'Say Goodbye' To Dying Mother

Kings of Leon have been on the road since August supporting their latest album When You See Yourself, but unfortunately brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill made the tough decision to cancel two shows, including a set at Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival, so they could be with their mom, who they revealed has taken a turn for the worse after suffering "a medical crisis" several weeks ago. They took to Instagram to share an emotional message with fans.
wirx.com

Tom Morello & Bring Me the Horizon “Get the Party Started” on new song

Has released a new song called “Let’s Get the Party Started,” featuring Bring Me the Horizon. The track, which is available now for digital download, is set to appear on the Rage Against the Machine guitarist’s upcoming solo album, The Atlas Underground Fire. In a statement, Morello calls Bring Me...
