Firefighters battled a large fire at a home in the Old Palo Alto neighborhood on Tuesday night, a battalion chief said Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a report of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story home in the 2100 block of Bryant Street at about 8:10 p.m., Battalion Chief Shane Yarbrough said. They arrived to find flames and lots of smoke at the scene, which is near Grace Presbyterian Church of Silicon Valley and about a block away from Oregon Expressway.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO